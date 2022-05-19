Jazz concert to feature guitarist

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Entitled "Getting Funky with Albert", Saturday’s concert from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall features Baeumer with the jazz orchestra, directed by Bill Martin, as well as opening slot for local jazz quintet Piecemeal.
Baeumer will play a solo in Bob Curnow’s arrangement of Pat Metheney’s (It’s Just) Talk, as well as solos in Steely Dan’s Peg and the premiere of Bill Martin’s Nineteen Seventy-Eight.
Piecemeal features Peter Claman (trombone), Rowena Rushton Green (saxophones), Finn Butler (piano), Regan McManus (bass) and Ryan Finnie (drums).
The group compose and record original jazz and will perform tracks from their self-titled EP, recorded at King Edward Court in 2021.