Jazz concert to feature guitarist

Guitarist Albert Baeumer will perform as soloist with Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra at Dunedin Jazz Club on Saturday at Hanover Hall. PHOTO: MAX CAO

Local guitarist Albert Baeumer will be featured artist at Dunedin Jazz Club this weekend, performing as lead soloist with Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Entitled "Getting Funky with Albert", Saturday’s concert from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall features Baeumer with the jazz orchestra, directed by Bill Martin, as well as opening slot for local jazz quintet Piecemeal.

Baeumer will play a solo in Bob Curnow’s arrangement of Pat Metheney’s (It’s Just) Talk, as well as solos in Steely Dan’s Peg and the premiere of Bill Martin’s Nineteen Seventy-Eight.

Piecemeal features Peter Claman (trombone), Rowena Rushton Green (saxophones), Finn Butler (piano), Regan McManus (bass) and Ryan Finnie (drums).

The group compose and record original jazz and will perform tracks from their self-titled EP, recorded at King Edward Court in 2021.