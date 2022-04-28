Jazz trombonist to perform

A set of original jazz compositions by trombonist Finn McKinlay will be showcased tonight at Dog With Two Tails. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Young trombonist Finn McKinlay presents a set of original jazz compositions tonight at Dog with Two Tails.

The compositions have been workshopped with pianist Bill Martin, who will also perform at the gig with experienced rhythm players Andy Lynch (bass) and Kevin Finigan (drums), as the Finn McKinlay Quartet.

McKinlay has a history of playing trombone in big bands around Dunedin, but he is quickly gaining a reputation as a jazz soloist in his own right.

Having spent his teens playing jazz at Logan Park High School, he has more recently become the lead trombonist for the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra and a sideman in groups led by Ralph Miller, Michael Gordon and Bill Martin.

McKinlay’s compositions are complex and register the influence of classical and electronic music on contemporary jazz.

Most of the tunes have interesting rhythmic ideas or harmonic concepts that challenge the listener.

Martin and McKinlay have workshopped the tunes to the point where they become both accessible and interesting for all listeners.

The first set will feature five of McKinlay’s original compositions.

For the second set, tenor saxophonist Isaac Randel will join the band to perform some jazz standards.

Randel is the lead tenor for the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra and the winner of multiple awards for his playing across the South Island.

Pianist Martin is curating monthly concerts at Dog with Two Tails to showcase emerging young jazz players in Dunedin and present original music to local audiences.