Jazz trumpeter presents latest show in pop-up series

America-born, Dunedin-based trumpeter Mike Gaches leads a quartet this Friday night at the Petridish for the latest event in the Dunedin Jazz Club pop-up series.

Gaches will be joined by club director Bill Martin on piano, Craig Sinclair on double bass and Erik Dekker on drums for the show, which will feature classic jazz standards and modern funk.

Gaches has been in Dunedin since 2017, and plays lead trumpet for the Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra.

He played the flugelhorn part in the now legendary "Birth of the Cool" concert and now gets the chance to lead his own band at a smaller and more intimate venue.

The show will feature jazz standards by Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, as well as more modern tunes by Freddie Hubbard and Horace Silver.

Doors open at 6pm and music starts at 7pm. Tickets available via Eventfinda, or at the door.