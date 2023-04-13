Joyful sound

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Whirling Eddys, a joyous dance band of well seasoned players, will play their mixture of roots rock, rhythm and blues this Friday night from 8pm at the Dish, 8 Stafford St.

The Eddys will be joined for the performance by tenor saxophone player Stevie Rice, who will also play a bracket with the band playing guitar and singing.

The Whirling Eddys will also perform at the Carey’s Bay Regatta Day on Sunday, April 16, from 1.15pm.