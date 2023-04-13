Joyful sound

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Whirling Eddys, a joyous dance band of well seasoned players, will play their mixture of roots rock, rhythm and blues this Friday night from 8pm at the Dish, 8 Stafford St.
The Eddys will be joined for the performance by tenor saxophone player Stevie Rice, who will also play a bracket with the band playing guitar and singing.
The Whirling Eddys will also perform at the Carey’s Bay Regatta Day on Sunday, April 16, from 1.15pm.