Kaikorai Stream gets children interested

Kaikorai Valley College urban farm teacher Dr Simon McMillan shows Sophie Smith (9), of Wakari Primary School, a water quality monitor as her Stream Team classmates look on. PHOTO: OTAGO FISH & GAME

A group of year 5 and 6 pupils dubbed The Stream Team were "buzzing" after a lesson on waterways with Otago Fish & Game and other science experts last week.

The eight pupils are members of a science group from Wakari Primary School. "The kids were buzzing about their trip," deputy principal Stacey Gribben said.

"With the help of Dr Simon McMillan, from Kaikorai Valley College, and other experts, they will look at water quality in our area and find out about the effect humans have on our waterways."

Last week, the children watched an electric fishing demonstration by Fish & Game officer Steve Dixon at Kaikorai Stream.

Mr Dixon said Kaikorai Stream was a habitat for aquatic life such as koura, eels and brown trout. "The stream was running low after a dry spell and has had its ups and downs with pollution over the years, so it’s good to see some fish alive and well," he said.