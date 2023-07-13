Kids need safety online

Images from the Kids’Cam project showed children’s use of phones and tablets to browse online has been increasing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Regulations are urgently needed to protect children from harm in the unregulated online world, researchers at the University of Otago, Wellington say.

The call comes as the researchers publish the results of their study into the after-school habits of 12-year-olds.

The research paper, "Watching the watchers: assessing the nature and extent of children’s screen time using wearable cameras" has been published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

The results are from the Kids’Cam project which involved 108 children wearing cameras that captured images every seven seconds, offering insight into their everyday lives.

Their research finds children are spending a third of their after-school time on screens, including more than half their time after 8pm.

University of Otago, Wellington, Department of Public Health senior researcher Dr Moira Smith said this was considerably more than the guidelines, which recommended less than two hours of screen time per day (outside school time) for school-aged children and adolescents.

Dr Smith said screen use was associated with obesity, poor mental wellbeing, poor sleep and mental functioning and lack of physical activity in children.

Screen use was was likely to have increased since the Kids’Cam data was collected in 2014 and 2015.

"Screen use rose rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and children in 2023 are frequently spending time online, particularly on smartphones."

She said children were being exposed to ads for vaping, alcohol, gambling and junk food, and were experiencing sexism, racism and bullying while online.

"Cyberbullying is particularly high among children in Aotearoa, with one in four parents reporting their child has been subjected to bullying while online."

Current New Zealand legislation was outdated and failed to adequately deal with the online world children were being exposed to, Dr Smith said.

"While screen use has many benefits, children need to be protected from harm in this largely unregulated space."