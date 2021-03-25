Kowhai marks milestone

Mid Otago Federation Women’s Institute members plant a commemorative kowhai tree on March 17 at Anzac Park in Mosgiel, celebrating 100 years of WI in New Zealand.

Pictured are (from left) Mona Mathewson (Janefield WI), Mary Reet (national executive member), Kate Cochrane (incoming Mid Otago Federation president and Allanton WI), Avelda Howie (past national president and gold honours), Carol Garry (gold honours and Janefield WI) and Alma Blaikie (outgoing Mid Otago Federation president and Janefield WI).

The tree planting was part of as busy day for the WI members; the Mid Otago Federation also held its 85th annual meeting at Wingatui Hall, in Mosgiel.

A good turnout of WI members and visitors enjoyed a day themed on St Patrick’s Day, wearing green and enjoying a range of activities.

Long service badges were presented, and Kate Cochrane was voted in as president.

The group thanked and farewelled president of four years Alma Blaikie, and also Rosemary Isaac, who had been part of the federation for several years.

The centennial kowhai tree planting came at the end of the day.