Lanterns on show at mall before workshop, carnival

Meridian Mall marketing manager Stacey Menzies (left) and Dunedin Midwinter Carnival manager Jonathan Cweorth are flanked by some of the lantern collection. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Shoppers at the Meridian Mall are experiencing a preview of the magic of the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival this month.

Carnival staff and volunteers worked through the night last week to install a surprise exhibition of lanterns at the Meridian, before the carnival and procession on June 26.

The mall is one of the carnival’s main sponsors and frequently hosts lanterns in anticipation of the event.

"The lanterns look fantastic hanging in the Meridian, and we hope they’ll get Dunedinites in the mood for a great event," Midwinter Carnival manager Jonathan Cweorth said.

"We’re delighted to have the Meridian Mall as key sponsors again this year. Their generosity makes the carnival possible."

The mall will also host one of the four weekends of lantern workshops leading up to the carnival.

Each set of workshops is dedicated to making a different lantern, and the mall will host mouse lantern-making sessions on June 12 and 13.

Meridian marketing manager Stacey Menzies said the lantern making workshops gave people a special opportunity to be part of the carnival.

"Meridian are excited to be continuing our partnership with the Mid-Winter Carnival this year," Ms Menzies said.

"The beautiful lantern installation brings a sense of winter magic into the centre and we love to be part of the joy they bring to our city."

The Midwinter Carnival: A Moonlit Garden is set to take place on June 26, from 3pm to 5pm. The procession is scheduled for 6pm.