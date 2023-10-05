Life Matters workshop

United Kingdom psychotherapist John Henden. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A workshop aims to teach simple tools and techniques for suicide prevention.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust is presenting a one-day workshop with psychotherapist, performance coach and author John Henden on Friday, October 13 at the Edgar Centre’s Metro Lounge.

The professional workshop aims to present a unique approach to suicide prevention by applying solution focused tools and techniques, that could save lives, and help people to move on to more hopeful and constructive futures.

The workshop is for professionals and volunteers involved in suicide intervention, including emergency staff, therapists, teachers, and those with personal experience supporting at-risk individuals.

UK psychotherapist John Henden is the author of Preventing Suicide: The Solution Focused Approach.

He delivers coaching sessions, psychotherapy, suicide prevention skills, trauma-recovery approaches and a wide variety of techniques to enrich wellbeing and get an edge over barriers and difficulties in life.

- To register visit eventfinda.co.nz and search for Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust

WHERE TO GET HELP

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline, open 24/7: 0800 111 757.

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Youthline: 0800 376633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What’s Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1pm-11pm): 0800 942 8787

Kidsline (aimed at children up to age 14; 4pm-6pm weekdays): 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline)

Rainbow youth (LGBTQ youth helpline): (09) 3764155