Little green thumbs flourish

Mornington Kindergarten children (from left) Tussock Barrell, 4, Ayla Weastel, 5, Amelia Anthony, 4, Delialah Wilkins 5, Jayden Jordan, 3, and Austin Ayson, 4, celebrate winning the widest sunflower award. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Children across the country have been developing green thumbs in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

Over the past four months 13,795 youngsters nationwide have competed to grow the tallest or widest sunflower, and in Dunedin, 560 children took part.

Mornington Kindergarten was the winner of the widest sunflower head in the region with a diameter of 7cm.

Head teacher Sarah Gillard said the children enjoyed the whole experience, from propagating the seeds and planting them into a pot.

"Looking, learning and helping care for our plants, watering and watching them grow was of particular interest, which stimulated many conversions, comparisons and learning theories."

The winner of the tallest sunflower in the region was Roslyn Kindergarten, its plant measuring 121cm.

Roslyn Kindergarten kaiako (teacher) Sue Chirnside said growing the sunflowers from seed had been an "awesome introduction’’ for the tamariki to take on the role of kaitiaki of their natural environment.

Daltons general manager Colin Parker congratulated the 2023 winners, saying they had all done an "amazing job’’.

"We are very thankful for the support of our project partners and the 11 kindergarten associations that participated.

"Special thanks also to all the wonderful teachers. Your guidance and support for the tamariki throughout this project has helped us spread a love of gardening to the next generation of gardeners nationwide."

