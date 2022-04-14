Living in a Covid outbreak means paranoia

Harriet Moir

I have no idea where I got it from but obviously I did the first thing we all do these days.

I reached for my device and I immediately asked Dr Google if my current ailment features on the list of Covid symptoms.

What a time these past few months have been.

It’s incredible how we have all become used to living with the constant threat of a positive Covid case in the household and the prospect of a week at home with poorly, miserable and bored kids.

And dealing with that, as many of you have, when you yourself are feeling poorly, miserable and bored too.

Previously, I’ve had the privilege of being able to be fairly relaxed about the kids’ health.

Almost certainly following in the footsteps of my mum, my style of diagnostic assessment for most presentations was more of a ‘‘shake it off, have you had enough water and have you done poos today?’’ kind of vibe.

Our household is yet to succumb to Covid but I am becoming more paranoid by the day.

Especially when we have plans or I have work looming. Tickly throat? Covid. Sneezing? Covid. Itchy bottom? Covid.

We are heading to Naseby for the long weekend and never before has a good time been so under threat.

Let alone the Easter Bunny.

Hypothetically, if we went into isolation today and the Easter Bunny was typically not very well organised, do you think online shopping would deliver eggs by Saturday night?

All in all, it is a great reminder of how good we have had it here in Aotearoa these past two years.

I certainly do not intend to make light of something as serious as Covid.

This column comes with a huge dose of gratitude for vigilance, respect and love for those who are vulnerable, suffering and grieving loved ones from this pandemic.

Wishing everyone a happy and safe Easter.

May you evade Covid and may the only thing you catch be the Easter Bunny’s pink cotton tail and not the pink eye.