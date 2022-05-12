Local talent for NZ Music Month

The Aart Smith Band, pictured in 2021. PHOTO: ALAN DOVE PHOTOGRAPHY

Put simply, the purpose of NZ Music Month is to celebrate music from New Zealand and the people who make it.

The month of May has gone from a period of encouraging the public to play more local tunes to a 31-day celebration of homegrown talent across the length and breadth of the country, firmly entrenched as part of our cultural landscape.

The idea is to help people get to great gigs, make new musical discoveries and get excited about favourites from the past along with a bunch of new releases.

Channel 39 — Southern Television is on board again in 2022, supporting NZ Music by way of studio recordings, live streams and music clip production showcasing a variety of local talent.

The line-up for prerecorded studio sessions includes Aart Smith and band, and Casey Dixon along with her students.

These clips will screen throughout May and feature in a Music Month special screening on May 29.

There will also be a live studio session featuring a surprise line-up of local performers that will screen and stream on Saturday, May 28.

There is a concert at Ombrello’s including a live stream from 5pm on Wednesday, May 18, featuring Lara Rose Robertson, BO and the Constrictors, Allan Gray, Beat Skips, Plus Ones, Ollie Crooks, The Mentalist Collective, Cap’n Spoonbill and the Hoiho, Ed and the Shadow Boys, Loose and Colourful and William Ingle.

LUKE CHAPMAN Channel 39 — Southern TV production manager