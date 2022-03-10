Lots of benefits in walking to work

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Walk2Work Day coincided with Walk n’ Wheel Week yesterday.

And while the day may have passed, people are still encouraged to reap the rewards of active transport.

Council 3 Waters planning manager Zoe Moffatt regularly walks to work from her Wakari home. Here she explains her motivation.

What’s the approximate distance/time it takes you to walk to work?

It’s about a 3.5km walk, which takes about 35 minutes in the morning and 45 minutes in the afternoon. There’s a couple of hundred metres of climbing on the way home, including Stuart St, so I’m a bit slower on the way back.

What are your motivations for walking?

It’s an easy way to build fitness into my day, as it can be hard to make time for it otherwise, and it’s good environmentally. It’s also a good way to spend some quality time with my husband, as he works nearby, and we usually walk together — it’s easy to chat while you walk. Heidi also joins us now, as we drop her into daycare on our walk into the office. If I’m ever walking on my own, I also often use the time to call family and friends to catch up.

What are your words of encouragement to anyone reluctant to give walking to work a go?

Give it a go. You might be surprised that it doesn’t actually take you much longer than driving door to door by the time you have to find a park and walk from your car anyway. You also get some exercise, reduce your carbon emissions, and get some time out in your day to relax or catch up with friends or family. There are changing facilities at the council , so you can shower and get ready when you get there. I carry my work clothes in each day, but I’ve had colleagues who would drop off a week’s supply of work clothes on a Monday in the car so they could walk in the rest of the week and take the clothes home again on a Friday.