Magical journey

Prepare to be spellbound by, a show that weaves together the world of magic and the inspiring story of Steve Wilbury — a magician who has faced surgery, accidents and a complete absence of luck.

In the show, which is being staged from 8pm next Wednesday to Thursday at Te Whare O Rukutia, as part of Dunedin Fringe Festival, Wilbury shares his journey of overcoming adversity through humour, resilience and a dedication to magic.

The Unluckiest Magician is a celebration of the human spirit, reminding audiences that even in the darkest moments, there’s magic to be found.