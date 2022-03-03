Majority of students acting responsibly

Anthony Bond

But I think it took the shock of a party on Castle St last month during Flo week becoming a location of interest, and for friends of a number of students to become positive, before they realised Covid-19 is in Dunedin and the Red traffic light settings are there for a reason — to minimise that spread.

Unfortunately there were a few idiots.

Some people had a few parties that had more than the 100-person limit, but thankfully they were in the minority.

Students might not have had the beginning of their time in Dunedin that they were hoping for, but that is just the new normal at the moment.

Classes have now started up, so now it is time for students to get stuck in and do what they actually came here to do.

There will hopefully be some events on the horizon that they will be able to attend and get their enjoyment from.

In the meantime, some from the Southern Police District are still helping with security at the Wellington parliament protest site.