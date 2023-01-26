Man marks 400th blood donation

Roger Leslie, of East Taieri, is cheered on by nurses Bronwynn Renwick (left) and Jenny Corlett as he gives blood for the 400th time. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A long-time blood donor knows first-hand why blood donations are important.

Roger Leslie celebrated his 400th blood donation this week at the New Zealand Blood Service Crawford St donation centre.

His parents were regular blood donors, so when he turned 16 he decided he wanted to give blood too.

"It gives me a good feeling, I like it."

He was keenly aware of the importance of donating blood.

His three youngest children experienced hemolytic disease of the newborn.

This is a condition where a mother’s immune system will make antibodies that break down a baby’s red blood cells.

It can happen when a Rh-negative mother has a baby with an Rh-positive father.

The condition required his children to have full blood transfusions after birth.

"The New Zealand Blood Service probably saved the lives of the last three."

He was grateful to people who donated blood.

"People who donated blood ... saved the life of my children."

He encouraged others to consider donating blood, and said it was a good feeling knowing you were helping others.

"A moment or two of discomfort compared to all the good you are doing is pretty small potatoes."

New Zealand Blood Service national manager of marketing and communications Asuka Burge congratulated Mr Leslie on reaching 400 donations.

"The truth is we would not be able to keep pace with the growing demand for blood and blood products without everyday people such as Roger finding the time to regularly roll up their sleeves and give.

"Many of our donors don’t do it for the kudos, but it is important we take the time to recognise that what they do does in fact play a part in saving the lives of Kiwis who face life-changing moments every day."

Donor relations co-ordinator Linda Burt said the New Zealand Blood Service had just over 4000 blood and plasma donors in the Otago region, but it needed about another 2000 donors to join the registry by the end of June.

The service had to collect at least 264 donations each week in the Otago region to keep up with demand for blood and blood products.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz