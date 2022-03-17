Marae and pump track among recipients in latest round of grants

The Otago Community Trust has approved more than $900,000 in grants, supporting nearly 50 community organisations across Otago in its first funding round for 2022.

Trust chairman Diccon Sim said trustees were encouraged to see so many community groups planning and applying for funding for projects and events in 2022, despite the uncertainty around Covid-19.

The trust has awarded a $91,000 grant to the Araiteuru Marae Council Inc to assist with the cost of building repairs to the Araiteuru marae kaumatua flats, located within the Araiteuru marae precinct.

The project will advance the much-needed upgrade of the flats so they meet the healthy homes standard and are future-proofed to serve the purpose of housing kaumatua and kaitiaki who are actively involved in the Araiteuru marae and wider community it serves.

Araiteuru marae spokeswoman Miranda Buhler said the flats had deteriorated significantly over the past few years.

"Currently, the flats have outdated levels of insulation and utilities, lack of disability access and dampness," Ms Buhler said.

Plans for a new Otago Peninsula pump track also received a boost with the Portobello Community Inc awarded a $70,000 grant to create an accessible pump track at Portobello Domain.

Project manager Dan Parker said the grant from the Otago Community Trust was "great news" and a fantastic boost for the project, which aimed to create a track for "anything with wheels basically".

Otago University Students’ Association Inc also received a $150,000 grant towards replacing the roof of the Clubs and Societies Building in Albany St.

The Dunedin Fringe Arts Trust was awarded $83,000 towards its main activities for the year.

Creative Arts Trust Artsenta was awarded a $15,000 grant to assist with the cost of piloting a pop-up youth space in central Dunedin.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said, in this very challenging time, the key message from the trust was that it remained open to funding requests and was "here to help".

