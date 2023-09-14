Masters to offer fun for all

New Zealand Masters Games ambassadors (from left) former New Zealand cricketer Warren Lees, former Silver Fern Jodi Brown and former Highlander Neil Brew gather during the launch of the games last week. PHOTO: ARMSTRONG PHOTOGRAPHY

The lights are all green for the 35th New Zealand Masters Games making a triumphant return to Dunedin next year.

The sporting event was due to be held in February last year, but when the nation was plunged into the Covid Red traffic light setting in January, it had to be cancelled only weeks before it was due to start.

New Zealand Masters Games manager Vicki Kestila says now it is back and bigger than ever.

More than 5000 athletes are expected to compete in over 60 different sports.

New events include pickleball, jigsaw racing and cowboy action shooting, and a growing number of sports have para-athlete categories including archery, athletics, petanque, cornhole, darts, power lifting, indoor rowing, swimming and indoor triathlon.

The goal of the games was to encourage participation in sport, no matter a person’s age or ability, Mrs Kestila said.

"You don’t need to qualify or be an elite athlete to enter.

"You just have to be the right minimum age for your particular event and be keen to have a go."

The games had seen participants aged 18 to over 96 compete.

"Some are competitive and out to win medals but others are there to catch up with friends and enjoy the social side of things.”

Three ambassadors — former Silver Fern Jodi Brown, former New Zealand cricketer Warren Lees and former Highlander Neil Brew — will be encouraging participation throughout the nine days.

Registration is now open, and an early bird entry fee is available until the end of November.

A popular feature of previous events was a games hub, which will return to the University Union.

This would be a place for participants to get together for activities and entertainment, including a full programme of live music each evening, Mrs Kestila said.

For further information including registration visit nzmg.com



STAFF REPORTER