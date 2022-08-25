Medicine calls for young radio star

Community Liaison, Oar FM

An 11-year role in local broadcasting is about to come to an end for Jayden Trinh Jesudhass – and he is only 17 years old.

Jayden, known as Jayden TJ, will soon leave Dunedin for Vietnam to take up studies in medicine. His life goal is to create affordable health care, especially for children and youth.

Jayden first stepped into the Oar FM Dunedin studios at age six for an interview about his already prolific busking career.

The talented young multi-instrumentalist was at that time a regular presence at Otago Farmers Market and other Dunedin venues.

The radio station visit ignited an interest in being involved in the station’s fledgling Youth Zone initiative and with the help of his mother and friends, Jayden was soon behind the mic as co-host of Global Kids NZ before later being rebranded as Global Youth NZ.

Global Youth NZ is broadcast on Mondays at 4.30pm.