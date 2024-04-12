Meeting to highlight stormwater issues

Otago Regional Regional Programmes project delivery specialist Jennifer Lawn is keen to highlight that what goes down the drain ends up in our waterways, including Tomahawk Lagoon. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The vital message that communities need to treat gutters and drains like streams and "only drain rain" will be at the heart of a fun community day at Tomahawk Lagoon next week.

The event, to be held next Wednesday, April 17, from 1pm-6.30pm, at Domain Hall in Ocean Grove, will combine water and environmental science with family fun. It is open to all interested people across the city.

Leading the Tomahawk Lagoon Community Day is newly appointed Otago Regional Regional Programmes project delivery specialist Jennifer Lawn, whose role includes overseeing ongoing conservation and water quality efforts at the lagoon.

Ms Lawn said the stormwater education community day was one of the priorities identified in community consultation, and would focus on the importance of keeping contaminants out of the city’s drains and so out of the waterways.

"So, along with learning some cool water quality science, families can take part in hands-on activities, and learn about how what they do at home impacts Tomahawk Lagoon and our environment," Ms Lawn said.

Activities will include a fish and bug hunt, water science displays, displays around household activities and their impact on water, catchment models, paint brush cleaning demonstrations, and Aquavan touch tanks.

"The main message we want people to take away is that we need to treat all of our gutters as streams," Ms Lawn said.

"In our urban environment, there are a lot of hard surfaces, and water flows untreated into our precious waterways."

Stormwater is any water that collects off roads, carparks, driveways, houses and buildings. It enters gutters, drains into an underground pipe system, and is then released into streams, rivers, lakes, harbours and the sea.

As the water flows, it picks up pollutants, such as sediments, oil, bacteria, detergents, pesticides and household waste.

Polluted water can damage the habitats of aquatic animals and plants, and can affect drinking water, make fish inedible, or swimmers sick.

"So we all need to do our part of prevent pollutants from entering our stormwater system, streams, and lagoons," Ms Lawn said.

Slight changes to normal household activities could help.

This included washing cars on grass instead of the driveway or road, keeping soil out of the drain, maintaining cars so they did not leak oil, and being careful about washing paint brushes, etc.

About Tomahawk Lagoon

Tomahawk Lagoon is a wildlife refuge of 33 hectares that is important ecologically as it is defined as a marsh. Less than 15% of original marshes remain in Otago.

The lagoon is a regionally significant wetland habitat for waterfowl and waders. A variety of bird species are present and it is part of a chain of feeding habitats along the coast used by migrating birds.

Tomahawk Lagoon is also important habitat for native fish and eels.

Citizen science water quality monitoring is undertaken by Ecotago, in conjunction with local school pupils.

Otago Regional Council has dedicated $260,000 over three years (2022-25) to enhance the Tomahawk Lagoon Catchment through community action.

After community consultation in 2021, a local community group has been formed, an ecological assessment has been completed, water quality monitoring continues, and a permanent hi-tech water quality monitoring site has been installed.

■ For more information about the Tomahawk Lagoon Project, follow the online link https://www.orc.govt.nz/our-council-our-region/projects-in-our-region/to...