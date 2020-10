PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Dust off your fascinators and ties — odds on it’s going to be a "great day" at the Melbourne Cup Day at Wingatui Racecourse on Tuesday, November 3. Otago Racing Club general manager Rebecca Adlam (pictured) said ticket sales had been good but the size of the crowd at the annual event was unknown.

Potential punters might stay away because they had used leave during lockdown or they might be "itching to get out" due to past Covid-19 restrictions.

No matter the size of the crowd "it’s still going to be a great day out".