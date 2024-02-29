Memorial seat to be unveiled

A ceremony to unveil a memorial seat in honour of the late Jan Tucker will be held at the West Harbour shared path this Saturday.

Ms Tucker, who died in 2021, served on the West Harbour Community Board for 21 years, including as chairwoman, and was chairwoman of Keep Dunedin Beautiful for 20 years.

All interested people are invited to the memorial seat unveiling, from noon at the Wickliffe Tce starting point of the shared pathway.