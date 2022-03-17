Mini concerts begin in April

Dunedin producer, director and performer Doug Kamo has launched The Hundy Concert Series of mini concerts, in April and May. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

"Being creative has its advantages," local producer and director Doug Kamo says.

He has teamed up with Dunedin restaurateur Andre Shi to present The Hundy Concert Series — a series of mini concerts performed twice in a night to a limited audience of one hundred per show.

"It has been well publicised that hospitality and live entertainment is hurting, so I thought this would be a great way for those who are missing theatre and concerts to re-engage with live entertainment in a socially responsible way," Kamo said.

Presented in cabaret style format, throughout April and May, the concerts range from Broadway cabaret to celebrating various recording artists and genres of music.

Catacombs nightclub will be temporarily transformed into a cabaret setting with both theatre style and table seating available.

"It is a great way for the Dunedin community to support our local performers and bring patrons back to a venue that has been closed since moving to red," Catacombs owner Andre Shi said.

The concert series starts on Friday, April 1, with MJ Acoustic, an intimate acoustic presentation celebrating the music from the king of pop, Michael Jackson.

Davina Gilbert, Jacinta Kerepiti Gilbert and Toni MacLellan from Invercargill group Natani headline the bill and are supported on acoustic guitars and percussion by Che Long, Joseph Balfe and Ed Lobo.

On Friday, April 8, Doug Kamo, Greg Macleod and Luke Butson, supported by Stuart Walker on piano, present the Ultimate Buble Experience.

Future concerts include the Best of the ’80s on April 22, and a night of Broadway songs on May 5.

Concerts are presented nightly at 6.30pm and 8.30pm and antipasto and cheese platters can be purchased when booking tickets.

"This is very much about performers, musicians and artists bringing joy, unity and relief back to our community," Kamo said.

"[It is] an opportunity to re-engage with live entertainment again — something we are all missing at the moment."

For more information, visit www.dkcm.co.nz

STAFF REPORTER