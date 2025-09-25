Mobility service changes likely

The Otago Regional Council will continue to provide the Total Mobility service while also considering changes to the scheme to ensure it is sustainable.

Since the introduction of the 75% subsidy in 2022, the Total Mobility service has seen a significant increase in passenger trips and cost to run the service.

For the three years from July 2024 to June 2027, the forecast cost overrun is about $2.8 million.

At a recent meeting, councillors decided to continue the service until at least the end of 2025.

Staff will investigate potential changes to the service and report back to council with recommendations by the end of this year on possible changes that will lower expenditure.

The council would then look to implement the changes in the first half of 2026. — Allied Media