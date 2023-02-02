Modelling road safety behaviour

It is that time of the year, when tamariki are heading back to school.

National Road Policing Centre director Superintendent Steve Greally said everyone had an important part to play when it came to road safety, particularly around schools.

"We urge drivers to be extra vigilant and keep in mind that children can be highly unpredictable," Supt Greally said.

"We need to do everything we can to safeguard our kids as they walk or cycle to school — some of them for the first time."

There are several key things to keep in mind when addressing road safety.

Police suggest parents take the time to have a conversation with their children about staying safe on our roads, including showing them the safest route to school and the safest places to cross.

"If you are walking your children to school, remind them to look left and right and look out for cars," Supt Greally said.

Police are also reminding drivers about behaviours near schools and around school buses.

Remember the speed limit is 20kmh when driving past a stationary school bus, and you need to reduce your speed to below 30kmh when passing schools.

Normal morning routines for families will be out of sync as the new school year kicks off, so Police suggest allowing plenty of time for school drop offs to avoid rushing.

"Parents set the best example for our young people on how road users need to be safe and smart on our roads."