Monday Walkers venturing far and wide on weekly outing

Walkers in Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Another active and growing group which is part of the Dunedin 60+ Club is the Monday Walkers, which comes together each week.

They meet at the Oval/Ardmore Drive, beside the Kensington Hotel, each Monday at 9.45am to check in for the walk and to arrange to car pool.

The programme is published ahead of time and is usually confirmed by email the Friday before to all those on the Monday Walkers list.

This popular group has an average of 20-plus walkers of all age ranges, with some walks attracting up to 30 walkers.

Recent walks have included Long Beach, St Kilda to St Clair, Woodhaugh to the Dunedin Botanic Garden, Orokonui Lagoon, Karitane and Outram.

The Monday Walkers Group is one of many groups available to members of the Dunedin 60+ Club, all of which are listed on the club website for people to find schedules and

contacts.

The next meeting, on Wednesday, December 7, is the annual Christmas function for the club, and is a ticket-only event. Doors open at noon for a 12.30pm start.

The event will feature a full programme of entertainment, fun, laughter and audience participation, with the emphasis on fun and friendship.

They will meet in the Blind Low Vision Social Hall, 458 Hillside Rd, enter through the Law St entrance, turn left to the social hall.

For more information, visit the website, or phone Noel on 455-2586, or Len on (027) 330-1696.

Len Leith