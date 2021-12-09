Moray Pl site announced for new accessible public toilet

A planned new public toilet in Dunedin’s central city aims to make a difference for people with complex disabilities and their caregivers.

Dunedin City Council property services group manager David Bainbridge-Zafar marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by confirming the location of Dunedin’s first "Changing Places" public toilet.

The bathroom will be installed in Moray Pl, near the Dunedin City Library return slots.

A Changing Places facility offered more than an accessible toilet.

It also had a ceiling hoist, adult-sized changing table and enough room for a caregiver to move around and assist, Mr Bainbridge-Zafar said.

"This enables people with multiple or complex disabilities to get changed in a safe, clean environment.

"It has toilet, shower and changing facilities for adults or children with complex needs and their caregivers."

The council committed to adding a Changing Places public toilet in the central city as part of the 10-year plan in 2021.

The Moray Pl facility will be the fifth public Changing Places bathroom in New Zealand, and the first in the South Island.

Changing Places New Zealand founder Jenn Hooper MNZM said the addition was welcome news.

"A Changing Places bathroom makes sure nobody is excluded from participating in the community because of their special needs for changing and toileting," Ms Hooper said.

"It’s fantastic to see Dunedin City Council recognising this need and leading the way in the Deep South.”

Installation of the facility is expected to start next year.

Changing Places bathrooms will also be included in the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex.