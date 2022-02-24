More action afoot on decarbonisation

Rachel Brooking

Thankfully, Dunedin is well vaccinated and we have had time to vaccinate the 5 to 11-year-olds over the past few weeks.

Our best defence is to get boosted, wear masks and socially distance; and try to be easy on yourself.

Do your best. Have a plan.

Know that many health professionals and others have been planning for these high rates of Omicron and community groups and government agencies are ready to help.

While our attention is rightly on Covid there is much work happening in the climate space to decarbonise.

New Zealand has made promises on the international stage to decarbonise in an effort to contain temperature rise to 1.5degC. It’s in our interests to keep our temperate climate and to keep our Pacific neighbours above water.

And our international markets want to know more and more about a product’s climate emissions.

The Independent Climate Commission has made recommendations for decarbonisation and the Government will establish carbon budgets with the May 2022 Budget.

A huge part of New Zealand’s carbon emissions are from transport.

Our dependence on our vehicle fleet has increased by 90% since 1990.

We have been going in the wrong direction. This needs to change both because the emissions are so high and because it is the ‘‘low-hanging fruit’’ with clear pathways to reduce emissions and help us reach our decarbonisation goals.

One of the ways to reduce carbon from transport is by using electric vehicles. This is not a silver bullet and of course EVs will not be suitable for everyone.

Many other measures are also needed such as increased public and active transport.

To incentivise the uptake of EVs there is now a subsidy, and a clean car standard is currently being made law with the Land Transport (Clean Vehicles) Amendment Bill.

The standard will result in vehicles that emit more emissions costing more.

Opposition parties are opposed to this legislation, which is disappointing because New Zealand’s international obligations have been bipartisan, yet here we have a concrete measure to decrease emissions (up to 9.2 million tonnes) and it is opposed.

I am very frustrated by positive decarbonisation programmes being mocked and an absence of alternative proposals. We can’t do nothing.

A benefit of the clean car discount is that more people will purchase EVs and then create a secondary market providing cheaper EVs to the market.

Dunedin already has more than 1000 EVs and I look forward to seeing (but not hearing) many more (proportionally); along with more people on bikes and in buses (where they can).

Best wishes for the next few weeks and please get boosted if you are over 18 and it’s been three months since your second vaccination.

Getting the protection from a booster is the best way to cushion our community and our health system from the impact of Omicron.

All the best. Noho ora mai.



