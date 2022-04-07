Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board

Construction of the new Mosgiel pool is on track. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Pool on target

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation general manager Scott MacLean gave members a quick update on construction of the Mosgiel pool.

Mr MacLean said the project was still on track despite Covid-related issues around the world.

The pool was expected to open in April-May next year.

"It’s all going really, really well."

Stories about area sought

Dunedin Public Libraries is keen to hear stories about the Mosgiel-Taieri area for its Scattered Seeds digital archive.

Libraries digital outreach co-ordinator Kay Mercer asked board members for their support to invite people to share stories, photos, or any memorabilia about the area.

Items would be scanned for the archive and given back to the owner, she said.

She wanted residents to choose a project they wanted to know more about, Ms Mercer said.

Someone had already suggested delving into the story behind the Mosgiel sign, as not many people knew about it.

"It would be something for the community to get behind, we hope."

Some of the many benefits would be connecting people of different generations and preserving memories so valuable history of the area did not get lost, she said.

She was keen to find residents to talk to who might have stories about the area and would not mind being recorded.

Board member Martin Dillon suggested looking at old newspapers, as they had stories and photos which dated back 50 years.

Board member Brian Peat said he thought the project was marvellous and he could connect Ms Mercer with willing people at Chatsfield and Brooklands retirement villages, as many of them had written memoirs.

"There’s some wonderful history there," Mr Peat said.