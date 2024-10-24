Motorcycle racing revs up in South

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The South is in for a double dose of New Zealand championship motorcycle racing early next year.

Part of the Burt Munro Challenge in Invercargill on February 8-9 and the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting in Timaru on February 14-15 make up the opening two rounds of the four-round New Zealand Superbike Championship.

In a statement, spokesman Peter Donaldson said the two-day Timaru event at Levels circuit runs over a Friday-Saturday format.

Friday will be free for South Canterbury families, schools and businesses.

The southern events also serve as New Zealand team selection qualifying races for the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge to be run over the final two championship rounds at Hampton Downs and Taupo in March.

Up to six Australian Superbike riders will be making the trip across the Tasman to compete against the New Zealand team.

The challenge marks the beginning of a new era for the New Zealand Superbike Championship (NZSBK) and southern circuits are a key part of the strategy.

The recent confirmation of the four-round series next year — with dates and venues pencilled in for the next three years — has brought with it the prospect of increased fields through heightened marketing, promotional and financial initiatives.

Mike Marsden is promoting the Hampton Downs and Taupo rounds on behalf of the Cromwell-based Tony Quinn Organisation, as well as promoting the Timaru round.

"The Star Insure TransTasman Challenge is a first step.

"A three-year calendar delivers surety and gives everyone involved the opportunity to plan ahead and drive positive outcomes," he said.

The opening round of NZSBK, the Burt Munro Challenge, and the now well-established Hampton Downs MotoFest were cornerstone events of a long-term plan that has the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge as a unique drawcard.

"Tony Quinn is making this happen, giving fans and enthusiasts something to look forward to and hopefully helping us build a bigger grid of both superbikes and ultimately other classes, too.

"Tony is already a big supporter of bikes at both his Hampton Downs and Taupo tracks and is also behind my efforts to assist the Burt Munro organisers and build a great Superbike event for Timaru.

"We built MotoFest six years ago and that is our blueprint for the Taupo and Timaru rounds.

"Star Insure have been with us since then and a another thank you now to the team at Whites Powersports who have introduced Bridgestone this year as a presenting partner."

Motorcycling New Zealand road-race commissioner Andy Skelton confirmed the governing body was working closely with Mr Marsden to ensure the series is "foundationally strong".

"Longevity plus strong relationships and funding is key to the sustainability and growth of the series.

"As the series grows ... we foresee some evolution of the series and its format as an exciting opportunity unfolds."

2025 New Zealand Superbike Championship