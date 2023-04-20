Multicultural carnival

The Pakistan Association of Otago is inviting all to join in a multicultural Eid Chand Raat carnival tomorrow from 5.30pm at Alhambra Union Hall, 541 Great King St.

The event will celebrate cultures from around the world, including Pakistani, Middle Eastern, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Fijian, Moroccan, Afghani, Bengali, Sri Lankan and Syrian.

Pakistan Association of Otago vice-president Humara Fiaz said the attractions included food stalls, face painting, a children’s magic show, bouncy castle, henna and cultural-dress stalls.

Chand Raat was a time of celebration when families and friends came together at the end of the last day of Ramadan (the month of fasting for Muslims) to sight and spot the new moon.

The new moon signified the start of Eid ul-Fitr and was a big day of celebration.