Music releases to be celebrated

The Crown Hotel will host two music release celebrations this Saturday night, in a high-energy rock showcase. The Cavemen are on tour to showcase their new album Ca$h 4 Scrap and will play at The Crown Hotel with local outfits The Vamps and Ivy, from 8.30pm.

Fresh from their victory in the Radio One FM Bring the Noise competition in September, Dunedin alt rock quintet Ivy have released their melodic new single North End.

Lead vocalist Jesse Hanan said the band did its song writing and rehearsal at North End rowing club on Otago Harbour.