Thursday, 16 December 2021

Music to transport you to Vienna

    1. The Star

    Members of chamber music group Ravelation (from left) Jack Moyer (cello), Enshean Lin (violin)...
    Members of chamber music group Ravelation (from left) Jack Moyer (cello), Enshean Lin (violin) and Peter Gjelsten (viola) will be part of the ensemble performing works by Mozart and Strauss. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Two monumental chamber music works, from very different moments in history, will feature in Chamber Music New Zealand’s concert "Another Night in Vienna".

    A seven-member chamber ensemble will perform the works — Mozart’s Grande Sestetto and Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen — tonight from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

    The ensemble will be led by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra associate concertmaster Donald Armstrong, and will include members of the Amici Ensemble and 2020 NZCT Chamber Music Contest winners Ravelation.

    The players include Donald Armstrong (violin), Enshean Lin (violin), Alexander McFarlane (viola), Peter Gjelsten (viola), Andrew Joyce (cello), Jack Moyer (cello) and Oleksandr (Sasha) Gunchenko (bass).

    For many, Mozart’s Grande Sestetto concerto for violin and viola is his most endearing and ingenious.

    The young composer knew both the instruments intimately and their voices blend and bounce off each other in a spectacular conversation made all the more engaging in this clever arrangement for string sextet.

    At the end of his career, an ailing Richard Strauss penned an elegy in the days after the World War 2 bombing of the Vienna Opera House.

    Drawing on the richness of seven string players moving as one, from the depths of his harmonic world emerges an ever more insistent refrain from Beethoven’s Eroica funeral march, which is wound through this sweeping memorial for a past changed forever.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter