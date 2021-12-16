Music to transport you to Vienna

Members of chamber music group Ravelation (from left) Jack Moyer (cello), Enshean Lin (violin) and Peter Gjelsten (viola) will be part of the ensemble performing works by Mozart and Strauss. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two monumental chamber music works, from very different moments in history, will feature in Chamber Music New Zealand’s concert "Another Night in Vienna".

A seven-member chamber ensemble will perform the works — Mozart’s Grande Sestetto and Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen — tonight from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

The ensemble will be led by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra associate concertmaster Donald Armstrong, and will include members of the Amici Ensemble and 2020 NZCT Chamber Music Contest winners Ravelation.

The players include Donald Armstrong (violin), Enshean Lin (violin), Alexander McFarlane (viola), Peter Gjelsten (viola), Andrew Joyce (cello), Jack Moyer (cello) and Oleksandr (Sasha) Gunchenko (bass).

For many, Mozart’s Grande Sestetto concerto for violin and viola is his most endearing and ingenious.

The young composer knew both the instruments intimately and their voices blend and bounce off each other in a spectacular conversation made all the more engaging in this clever arrangement for string sextet.

At the end of his career, an ailing Richard Strauss penned an elegy in the days after the World War 2 bombing of the Vienna Opera House.

Drawing on the richness of seven string players moving as one, from the depths of his harmonic world emerges an ever more insistent refrain from Beethoven’s Eroica funeral march, which is wound through this sweeping memorial for a past changed forever.