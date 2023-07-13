New album, gig for influential Alpaca Brothers

The Alpaca Brothers will celebrate the release of their Figment album tomorrow with a gig at The Crown. Photo: Alister Reid

Former Dunedin band Alpaca Brothers return to the city next week to promote their debut album Figment.

Originally active between 1984 and 1986, the Alpacas were present at a key time in Dunedin music history, and were last seen in the city at a one-off gig at Zelle Festival, in 2022.

There was almost no communication among the members for more than 30 years.

The project to digitise their Flying Nun recording Legless, at the Alexander Turnbull library, was the catalyst for the album.

Ideas to re-release the EP developed into a proposal to record new songs in Dunedin.

Bass player Nick Wilkinson was unavailable, so Bruce Blucher (guitar) and Steve Cournane (drums) enlisted Robert Scott (bass) to record.

The nine-song album Figment, released at the beginning of 2023 by Austrian label Zelle Records, is described as an amalgam of "pop and weirdness".

Alpaca Brothers will celebrate the release with a gig tomorrow, at The Crown Hotel, supported by local outfit OMMU.

The gig line-up will feature Bruce Blucher (guitar, vocals), Jason Horner (guitar), Eva Blucher (vocals), Mick Elborado (bass) and Steve Cournane (drums, vocals).