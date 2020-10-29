New citizens finally get their day

New citizens hug their daughters in the Dunedin Centre last week. They are friends Jackielynn Atonio (front, left) and her daughter Kelli Itulagi Ryoko (1) and Beverly Seutaatia Ola and her daughter Ireanna Magdalene Olamaleva (11 months) and their respective husbands Ryoko Atonio (left) and Atimalala Ola. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Scores of new Dunedin citizens are being given the chance to celebrate after a pandemic robbed them of an opportunity to swear allegiance to the Queen.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions early this year, 165 new citizens missed a chance to swear allegiance at formal citizenship ceremonies in Dunedin.

Informal afternoon teas were put for the new citizens in the Dunedin Centre last week and today

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, speaking at the celebration last week, said although citizenship certificates had been posted, a celebration was "important".

He was "delighted" the new citizens had made Dunedin their home.

At the celebration, new citizens were given a kowhai plant, sang the national anthem, posed for photos with the mayor in front of a New Zealand flag and were served an afternoon tea, which included lamingtons.

New citizen Beverly Seutaatia Ola, who moved to New Zealand from Samoa in 2017, said she attended the celebration because she wanted to be part of the community.

"It’s our new home now."

She had lived in different places in New Zealand and liked the pace of life in Dunedin.

"It’s peaceful compared to Auckland, which is so busy all the time. Here it’s easy to get to know everyone."

Her friend Jackielynn Atonio, who also moved from Samoa, said becoming a New Zealand citizen this year was "special".

"I’m lucky."

Dunedin was a "cool" place to live.

"It’s a peaceful place. Auckland is so busy and it’s so noisy."