New Covid testing centre

The new drive-through/walk-in Covid-19 testing centre, which opened this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new drive-through/walk-in Covid-19 testing centre has opened in Dunedin this week.

The testing centre at 5Malcolm St, near the University of Otago and Dunedin Hospital, provides additional testing capacity and helps support general practices and other teams providing swabbing.

The centre will be open from 11am until 7pm, seven days a week. No appointment is required.

Testing is available (and free) for anyone meeting Ministry of Health criteria for Covid-19 testing, including:

- Those with cold or flu-like symptoms.

- Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time.

- Anyone identified as a contact by a contact tracing team.

Testing for travel or regular surveillance swabbing (border/aviation workers) is not supported at the testing centre.

A testing centre will open in Invercargill later this month and WellSouth is prepared to support further testing capacity or to create pop-up testing centres in other locations, should it be required.

Anyone in the Southern District Health Board area requiring testing can call 0800VIRUS-19 (0800847-8719) to be booked in for swab.