New location and timeframe for library

The new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex will be built sooner than planned, at a new location, thanks to a partnership between Dunedin City Council and Positive Property Ltd (PPL).

The council has agreed to buy a new building to be constructed at 138-156 King Edward St — the site of the old Wolfenden and Russell building — as the home for the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex.

As well as providing a library and DCC service centre, the new complex will also provide space for community use including meeting rooms, creative and IT learning spaces, plus a recording studio.

At the new site in King Edward St, PPL will build a two-storeyed building to a shell stage, and the council will then complete the fit-out. The total budget is estimated at $21.4 million.

It is expected the new facility could be open by mid-2025.