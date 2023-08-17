New location and timeframe for library

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex will be built sooner than planned, at a new location, thanks to a partnership between Dunedin City Council and Positive Property Ltd (PPL).
The council has agreed to buy a new building to be constructed at 138-156 King Edward St — the site of the old Wolfenden and Russell building — as the home for the new South Dunedin Library and Community Complex.
As well as providing a library and DCC service centre, the new complex will also provide space for community use including meeting rooms, creative and IT learning spaces, plus a recording studio.
At the new site in King Edward St, PPL will build a two-storeyed building to a shell stage, and the council will then complete the fit-out. The total budget is estimated at $21.4 million.
It is expected the new facility could be open by mid-2025.