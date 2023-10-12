New member ready to take role on board

Austen Banks

Austen Banks has been elected to the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, filling the vacancy created on the board after long-serving board member Brian Miller died in July.

The voter return was 32.13% — 4566 voting papers processed.

In his social media page, Mr Banks said he had lived and worked in the area for more than 50 years, working in agricultural engineering, management and governance across a wide field.

Mr Banks said he saw the role of the community board as gathering information and being able to represent local knowledge to enable the Dunedin City Council to make informed decisions.

He felt strongly that infrastructure had lagged behind development.

"More than ever we need sound thinking to prevail to avoid the mistakes of the past," Mr Banks said.