New office for online charity

Netsafe, New Zealand’s dedicated online safety charity, is opening a new South Island office in Dunedin.

Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey said establishing a base in Dunedin aligned seamlessly with its "mission to promote online safety and digital wellbeing throughout New Zealand".

"Dunedin’s cutting-edge academic and technological landscape provides a solid foundation for our work. This move enables us to engage with a diverse and large tertiary student audience like never before," Mr Carey said.

While the office is not public-facing, the Dunedin-based Netsafe team is keen to make collaborative and potential partnership connections for funded project opportunities in southern regions.