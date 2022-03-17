New purpose for former dental clinic

Principal Mark Edwards stands by the former Waikouaiti School dental clinic, which will now become a dedicated one-on-one teaching space. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

There will be no more drills or fillings, instead Waikouaiti School’s former dental clinic has been repurposed as a dedicated teaching space for one-on-one care and attention.

Principal Mark Edwards said the small stand-alone building had been given a $90,000 renovation to create a comfortable space for focused learning.

The refurbishment had been funded jointly by the Friends of the School, the school board and the Ministry of Education school investment package.

The space will be able to be used for specialist educators coming into the school including one-on-one reading recovery, speech language therapists, occupational therapists, as well as for small group teaching.

“We’ve been crying out for small teaching spaces at the school, so this will address the need for those teaching spaces.”

It was planned to be completed in about two weeks, Mr Edwards said.

