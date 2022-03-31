Night roadworks in Stuart St in coming weeks

Dunedin’s Stuart St will be resurfaced in stages, at night, over the coming weeks.

To minimise disruption, resurfacing work will take place between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday, April 3 to 13, and May 1 to 18.

Dunedin City Council transport delivery manager Ben Hogan said the work involved removing worn areas of road in Stuart St (between Smith St and just past the Highgate overbridge), and then renewing pavement to provide a safe, smooth and durable surface for all road users.

"The night work will generate some noise and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes residents in the area,’’ Mr Hogan said.

‘‘However, doing this work at night, when there is less traffic on the road, minimises the overall disruption to the community.’’

Sections of Stuart St, and access to some side streets from Stuart St, will be closed during the work times, and signposted detours will be in place.

Contractors will help provide affected residents and business owners with access to their properties as required.

"With work also ongoing in the central city as part of the retail quarter upgrade, we encourage motorists to plan ahead for their journeys during this time," Mr Hogan said.

In some parts of Stuart St, maintenance repairs known as dig-outs will be required before new pavement is laid.

Dig-out repairs will happen during daylight hours from April 19 to May 5, with the road to remain open under stop-go controls during this work.

The resurfacing work will happen in stages.

However, due to the dig-out repairs, the stages will not necessarily be in order from the top to bottom of Stuart St.

This work is part of the council’s annual resurfacing programme, which this financial year will result in about $6million being spent on renewing about 66km of roads around the city.