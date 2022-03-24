No more positive tests in hospitals

Testing of staff and patients as a result of last week’s Covid-19 exposure events in wards 10A at Wakari Hospital and 4C at Dunedin Hospital have returned no positive Covid-19 results.

No hospital services have been affected as a result of these exposure events.

Staff and patients continue to follow infection prevention control measures and use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to minimise further infections.

The Southern DHB has publicly thanked its staff for continuing to go above and beyond in their work to maintain patient safety.

Facilities have dual entries and passages, a "red stream" for Covid-positive patients and a "green stream" for those believed to be negative.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to manage the red and green streaming effectively because people with Omicron are often asymptomatic or have very, very mild symptoms," SDHB acting quality and clinical governance solutions director Hywel Lloyd said.

"Even when we do PCR tests and they test negative they can be incubating the disease and develop Covid while they are with us.

"What is interesting is that we are seeing a lot of incidental Covid in people who are with us for other reasons."