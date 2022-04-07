Nominations for unsung heroes sought

Rally driver Hayden Paddon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The annual Otago Rally returns to the Dunedin region this weekend and Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon is set to leave a mark on both the gravel and the local community.

Paddon and his team, Hyundai New Zealand Rally, are looking for a deserving local in the region to receive a prize pack worth $4000.

The Paddon Project is a way to give back to great New Zealanders who are unsung heroes.

As the team visits many different regions during its rally competition season, Paddon is encouraging people to nominate fellow New Zealanders who deserve some positivity and support.

"Over my career, I’ve been proud of the support from our small nation as I competed around the world," Paddon said.

"It feels right to be giving back to the good Kiwis that make New Zealand so great.

"As we venture around the country, we want to find people deserving of this prize pack and surprise locals with some positivity."

Thanks to the support of Paddon’s commercial partners the community prize pack for the Otago region includes $2000 cash, a $500 Mitre 10 voucher and an exciting, high-speed ride with Paddon at the wheel around the famous Highlands Motorsport Park.

With long-term co-driver John Kennard alongside, Paddon has entered the New Zealand Rally Championship, driving the championship-winning Hyundai i20 AP4 rally car.

He also plans to showcase the team’s all-electric Hyundai Kona EV rally car at select events.

Nominations are now open for the Otago region.

To nominate a person, simply head to the Paddon Rallysport website and complete the nomination form.

Paddon will personally review each response and select a deserving Otago local to surprise following the event.