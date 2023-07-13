Nominees called for

Following the death of Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board Brian Miller earlier this month, the by-election process begins.

Dunedin deputy electoral officer Clare Sullivan said Mr Miller’s death left a vacancy on the board which needed to be filled.

Nominations open today and will close at noon on Thursday, August 10.

If more than one candidate is nominated, voting will begin on September 14 and close at noon on October 6.

Mr Miller died in Dunedin Hospital after a short illness.

He was a long-serving board member, first elected in 1995. He subsequently served three more terms in 2001-04, 2010-13 and from 2019.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said he was a passionate advocate who was full of enthusiasm and vigour and had a knack for capturing the community’s attention.

"We send our condolences and sympathies to all who knew him."