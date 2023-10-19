Nu metal set to get Dive pumping

The Numetal Mayhem tour is delivering two members of the "biggest nu metal" bands to Dunedin’s Dive venue on Monday.

Former Mushroomhead and A Killers Confession frontman Waylon Reavis is returning after a nine-year hiatus to play favourites and hits from both groups. He will be joined by Lee Hutt (drums), Slugg (guitar) and James Lavel (bass).

Anders Colsefni, of Slipknot, will perform the group’s entire debut record Mate Feed Kill Repeat during the show, backed by backing band The Feeders.

Also featured on the bill are eight-piece band Kaosis, three-piece Sin Soto and Piston Fist.

Tickets are available online from www.numetalmayhem.com