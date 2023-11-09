NZ soul diva to give city concert

Aotearoa’s undisputed soul diva Whirimako Blackwill perform an intimate concert this Sunday evening in the Clarkson Studio, Regent Theatre.

With melodies caressed into shape by the language of her ancestors, Black has carved out a musical pathway leading from the mists of the Urewera to the world.

She is joined on stage by the multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday, and Mahina Kaui on taonga puoro and vocals.

Halliday was the principal writer for Pacific Curls Trio for 12 years and is a multi-instrumentalist, performing in major festivals around the world.

Kaui is a recording artist, composer and accomplished player of taonga puoro (traditional Maori instruments).

The concert, to be held from 7.30pm on November 12 in the Clarkson Studio, is in association with Arts on Tour NZ.