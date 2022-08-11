NZ to stay at Orange setting

New Zealand will remain at the Orange traffic light setting.

Covid-19 Response minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said there was still significant pressure on hospitals from winter illnesses.

"Our current measures have an ongoing role to play in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations."

The good news was current modelling suggested Covid-19 cases may have peaked at around 11,000 cases per day mid-July, Dr Verrall said.

“The health system usually sees elevated pressure through September, so we would be hoping to see some sustained reductions in both cases and hospitalisations then.’’

The Ministry of Health reported 5196 new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

There were 599 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, the ministry said the total number of deaths confirmed as attributed to Covid-19 was 18. There are now 1705 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid.

There were 31 cases in hospital in the Southern region.