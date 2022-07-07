Octafun event cancelled; extra buses on for rugby

A poor weather forecast means the Dunedin City Council has cancelled the Winter Octafun events planned for tomorrow and Saturday.

The events were to welcome the All Blacks and Ireland rugby teams into the city for the test match on Saturday night.

A spokesperson said yesterday the cancellation was sadly due to poor weather forecast for the next few days.

However, the council will be keeping traffic management plans in place for safety reasons from tomorrow morning until Sunday morning in the lower Octagon and Stuart St.

Free bus services between the Dunedin City Library and Forsyth Barr Stadium will still be taking place on match day.

Buses will depart for the stadium from outside the library every fifteen minutes from 4.45pm to 6.15pm on Saturday.

Those buses will also return after the match from the stadium as planned. The library car park will be opened up as a covered space for people to wait for their buses prior to their departure.

Night buses for a gold coin donation will run to city suburbs, departing from the bus hub at midnight.

There will also be buses travelling to Mosgiel, for $10 return. There will also be portaloo toilets located in the upper Octagon outside of the Municipal Chambers from tomorrow until Sunday morning.

Tickets to the All Blacks v Ireland match have now sold out.