Opportunity to see great athletes

By the time you read this, the opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup may have already concluded, leaving us either celebrating a remarkable victory by the Football Ferns or pondering missed opportunities and what might have been.

Regardless of the outcome, this event marks the start of the largest sporting spectacle ever hosted in our country.

New Zealanders are wholeheartedly embracing the tournament, which presents a fantastic opportunity to witness some of the world’s finest athletes up close and personal.

With quality teams such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, South Africa, Argentina, Portugal, the Philippines, Vietnam, previous world champions Japan and, of course, our very own Football Ferns gracing our city, never before have we experienced such a high calibre of football in our midst.

You now have the chance to be a part of it.

Listed on this page are the dates and times of the local games, enabling you to join in the festivities and proudly declare, "I was there when ..."

DUNEDIN GAMES

- Philippines v Switzerland, Friday, July 21, 5pm.

- Netherlands v Portugal, Sunday, July 23, 7.30pm

- Japan v Costa Rica, Wednesday, July 26, 5pm

- Argentina v South Africa, Friday, July 28, noon

- Switzerland v New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 7pm

- Vietnam v Netherlands, Tuesday, August 1, 7pm

NOTE: There will be no ticket sales at the stadiums. All tickets must be pre-purchased at FIFA.com/tickets. For more details, see page 2