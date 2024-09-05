ORC climate change consultation

The Otago Regional Council is asking for feedback on its draft Strategic Climate Action Plan 2024-2034.

In a statement, ORC chairwoman Cr Gretchen Robertson said it had a vision for a low emissions Otago which was resilient to the impacts of climate change. She encouraged the public to join in the discussion.

"We want to know if our vision aligns with yours.

"Is a changing climate of concern to you and have greenhouse gas emissions and changing climate influenced your choices when it comes to things like travel, transport, your purchases, business decisions and where you want to live?"

The survey will seek feedback on council’s draft mitigation and adaptation goals. The results will help shape a plan aimed at enhancing the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of Otago’s communities.

The survey closes on October 6 and can be read online at www.orc.govt.nz/climate.

Hard copies are available from council offices, services centres and district libraries.